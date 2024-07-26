Admirals Lock up McLean for 2024-25 Season

July 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday afternoon they have signed defenseman Andrew McLean to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

McLean, 29, becomes the second defenseman to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season, joining Josh McDougall.

The Waterford, Michigan native makes his return to the Admirals after playing in 65 games with Norfolk last year. During the regular season, McLean totaled eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points, which led all Norfolk defenseman. In addition, he finished with a +19 rating.

"Andrew came in and supplied top minutes and helped us be more dynamic on the back end," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "His elusiveness and creativity gave us an x-factor in our d-core."

McLean began his professional career in Norfolk during the 2019-20 season. After completing his four-year collegiate career at Wisconsin Stevens-Point (NCAA-III), he inked a deal with the Admirals and played in one game before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

From there, McLean has seen stops in Knoxville (SPHL), Glasgow (EIHL), and Orlando (ECHL).

"I'm beyond excited to come back to Norfolk and be able to play at the Scope in-front of our amazing fans," said McLean. "We have unfinished business from last year and I'm pumped to get back and get to work with the guys. It's going to be a lot of fun."

