Heartlanders Renew Affiliation with Minnesota Wild

July 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders today announced a three-year affiliation extension with the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Under the affiliation agreement, the Heartlanders will continue to serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Heartlanders for developmental purposes throughout the season.

The Heartlanders have been affiliated with Minnesota since the team's 2021-22 inaugural season.

"We are very excited to extend our ECHL affiliation agreement with the Iowa Heartlanders," said Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin. "It is great for our organization to have the ability to develop players at both the AHL and ECHL level in Iowa. We look forward to continuing to help the Heartlanders and Iowa Wild grow hockey in the state."

"We are thrilled to renew and continue our affiliation with the Minnesota Wild," said Heartlanders Managing Partner Michael Devlin. "Over the past season our ties with the Wild really strengthened and their support has been essential to the growth of Heartlanders hockey in eastern Iowa. We look forward to building upon our strong partnership and developing top-tier talent for the Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild. Both are truly first-class organizations and we are excited for many successful seasons together."

"We greatly appreciate Bill Guerin, Mike Murray, Matt Hendricks and Todd Frederickson for their commitment to developing the Heartlanders," Heartlanders President Matt Getz said. "We've had many productive conversations during the past season around how to improve our existing relationship, both on the hockey side and the business side. I'm very excited about our ability to grow as an organization through more collaboration with great people at all levels of the Wild affiliation family."

Over the first three seasons of the affiliation, 32 former Heartlanders have advanced to play in the AHL for the Iowa Wild, including the development of multiple players signed to NHL contracts by Minnesota.

The Wild has a long history of advancing players from the ECHL to the NHL, as 37 former ECHL players have skated for Minnesota in the team's history.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena for the 2024-25 season

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those 5 experiences by purchasing our new 5-Star Ticket Package.

Full-season tickets are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for 18-game plans, group outings, birthday parties, suites and the United Iowa Financial Party Plaza. Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.