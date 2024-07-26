Defenseman Garrett Van Wyhe Returns for Second Season in Jax

July 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Garrett Van Wyhe for the 2024-25 season.

Van Wyhe, 27, returns for a second season in Jacksonville after posting a career-best 35 points (19g, 16a) in 70 games played last season serving as both a forward and defenseman.

Prior to joining the Icemen, Van Wyhe totaled 22 points (14g, 8a) in 59 ECHL game played split between the Adirondack Thunder and the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2022-23 season. The 6-2, 201-pound forward appeared in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets during the 2021-22 season, earning an AHL contract with the Comets in 2022-23.

Van Wyhe played four collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2018-2022 totaling 37 points (16g, 21a), winning a Big 10 Conference title in 2022. The Seattle, Washington resident also won a Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Fargo Force in 2018.

Van Wyhe joins Christopher Brown, Logan Cockerill, Chris Grando, Justin McRae and Connor Russell on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2024-25 season.

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

