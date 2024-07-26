Worcester Railers HC Sign Team MVP John Muse for 2024-25 Season

July 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed goaltender John Muse to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Muse, 35, re-signs in Worcester for his second season with the Railers. The 5'11", 185lb goaltender first joined the Railers in December of 2023, winning 5-0 in his first appearance on December 29th with a 28 save shutout over the Reading Royals. In 30 games for Worcester during the 23-24 season, Muse had a goals against average of 2.77 to go with a .911 save percentage and a record of 15-12-2. Muse's 2.77 GAA was tied for 12th in the ECHL. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time in his career for Dec. 27-31, and named the Worcester Railers Team MVP at the year-end Worcester Railers Booster Club Awards Banquet.

"John's signing is great news, and a huge step towards ensuring we are positioned for a great start this season," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "Every team's success starts in net. To have John returning gives us experience and talent in the goal which we have not had during my time with the Railers. John has both those qualities in a big way, and both were displayed on a nightly basis all last season. He provides experience and leadership for his teammates which is just as important to our team's success this season."

Muse was a Kelly Cup Playoff MVP with the Florida Everblades during the 2011-12 season, posting a playoff stat line of 1.78 goals against average, and a save percentage of .939 in 13 games played. The East Falmouth, MA native has played in 314 games across the AHL & ECHL, recording a 2.74 GAA, .912 SV%, and a 161-108-27 record. He spent time from 2019-20 to 2022-23 playing overseas between the KHL, Denmark, and EIHL.

"The organization is top-notch," Muse said. "It's by far one of the best organizations I've been a part of in my entire professional career. Ownership wants to win, and I think that goes by the wayside with a lot of minor league teams. I looked at that and took that into consideration. Being close to home and to family is a plus as well."

"I still love coming to the rink every day. I was one of the older guys in a different role this past year, but it was a good experience... I'm excited to get back to the DCU Center and play in front of all of the fans."

Prior to playing professional hockey, Muse was a highly decorated goalie at Boston College of Hockey East from 2007-08 to 2010-11. He was a two time NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Champion in 2008 & 2010, Hockey East Tournament Champion in 2008, 2010, and 2011, 2010-2011 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Walter Brown Award winner, First All-Star Team (Hockey East), and was named to the Second-All American Team.

The Railers have announced eight players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Muse joins Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the seven signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.