Thunder Sweep Growlers With 3-2 Win

GLENS FALLS - Jarrod Gourley scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 win over the visiting Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night in front of 3,634 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Newfoundland took a 1-0 lead on the power play late in the first period. Orrin Centazzo took a pass from the side of the crease and tapped the puck into an open net for his ninth of the year. Assists were given to Michael Joyaux and Zach Solow with 50 seconds remaining.

Just 25 seconds later, Xavier Parent scored to tie the game. Sebastian Vidmar sent a pass to Parent from below the goal line and he beat goaltender Dryden McKay. The goal was Parent's third of the year with assists from Vidmar and Noah Corson and the game was tied after one period.

Nick Rivera gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period. Xavier Parent hit Rivera in the back with a pass and Rivera spun and sent a shot into the net by the left leg pad of goaltender Dryden McKay. The goal was Rivera's first of the year from Parent and Matt Stief.

The Growlers tied the game on a shorthanded breakaway goal by Pavel Gogolev with 1:54 left in the second. The goal was his first of the year, unassisted, and the game was tied heading into the third period.

Jarrod Gourley scored the eventual game-winning goal at 13:03 of the third period on the power play. Gourley took a pass and sent a shot through a screen and into the net for his third of the year. Xavier Parent and Ryan Da Silva were given the assists and that held up as the winner.

Jake Theut stopped 28 of 30 shots for the win in net.

