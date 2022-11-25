Comeback Falls Short in Loss at Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Wichita mounted a late rally on Friday night, but came up short in a 6-3 loss against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Down 4-0, the Thunder scored three unanswered to cut the lead to one. The Oilers added two in the final eight minutes and earned their second-straight win this week against Wichita.

Dylan MacPherson, Quinn Preston and Michal Stinil found the back of the net while Evan Buitenhuis stopped 37 shots in the losing effort

Ryley Lindgren got the scoring started just 1:53 into the game. He stole the puck off a faceoff and beat Buitenhuis to make it 1-0.

Alex Gilmour made it 2-0 at 4:43 as he redirected a shot from the blueline for his second of the season.

In the second, Eddie Matsushima tallied back-to-back goals to extend the lead to 4-0. His first came at 5:24 as he got behind the Thunder defense and recorded a shorthanded marker for his 10th of the year. His second came at 9:21 as he tipped home a shot from Dylan Sadowy for his 11th of the season.

At 18:13, MacPherson found a rebound near the net and cut the lead to 4-1. Just 45 seconds later, Preston made it 4-2 as he skated up the left wing and beat Colten Ellis from a sharp angle for his second of the season.

Stinil cut the lead to 4-3 at 8:19 of the third. He put home a shot from the slot for his second of the season.

Sadowy made it 5-3 at 11:51 as he made a nice play on a three-on-one and beat Buitenhuis for his fourth of the year.

Wichita had two late power plays in the final five minutes but the Oilers held the Thunder at bay. Logan Nijhoff increased the lead to 6-3 with another shorthanded goal at 18:38. He got to a loose puck and fired a shot into the empty-net for his second of the year.

Fournier collected his 200th pro point with an assist on Stinil's goal. Timur Ibragimov, Connor Walters and Kyle Rhodes each collected helpers.

The two teams return to INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for another matchup this week.

