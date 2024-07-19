Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Colin Jacobs for 2024-25 Season

July 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Colin Jacobs to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Jacobs, 31, signs in Worcester for his 12th professional season. The Coppell, TX native has played in 436 professional games between the American Hockey League, ECHL, and Europe. Jacobs joined the Allen Americans in December of 2023 from Herner EV 2007 of Germany. He had 15 points (7G, 8A) to go with 65 penalty minutes in 39 games played for Allen. He had two goals in Allen's first round Kelly Cup Playoffs series against the Idaho Steelheads. In 275 career ECHL games, Jacobs has 118 points (49G, 69A) to go with 479 penalty minutes.

"Colin is a big veteran presence and great two-way player," Tuzzolino said. "I believe his size and quick hands around the net will help to boost his production with us in Worcester. We are very excited to have Colin and his family join us this season."

Jacobs was drafted 107th overall in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. All 46 of his AHL games were with the Rochester Americans. He played with Rochester in the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland in 2013. Previous stops for Jacobs in the ECHL include Elmira, Atlanta, Toledo, Wichita, Kalamazoo, Utah, and Allen. While overseas, he spent time in Slovakia, Hungary, Norway, and Germany from 2019-2023. This will be Jacobs' first full season in North America since the 2018-19 season.

"Getting to come to Worcester is an exciting opportunity," Jacobs said. "Knowing Nick Tuzzolino, he's always surrounded himself with good people. Once I heard of the opportunity with him involved, it was a no-brainer for me and my family. We're pumped to get out there."

The Railers have announced five players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Jacobs joins Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the five signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

