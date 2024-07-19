Defensemen Henault and Hodass Signed

July 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Heartlanders signed two defensemen Friday, adding returning blueliner Louka Henault and rookie Bogdans Hodass (pronounced: BOG-dahns HOH-diss) to the 2024-25 roster. Iowa has agreed to ECHL contracts with nine players.

Henault, 23, registered 15 assists in 49 games (50 PIM) with the Heartlanders last season and has played in 100 ECHL games over two professional campaigns (3g, 30 pts., 78 PIM).

Hodass, 21, has represented Latvia multiple times on the international stage and spent the last three seasons at the major junior level in the WHL with Medicine Hat. In 2023-24, the left-handed shot ranked second among team defensemen with seven goals and third with 28 points. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 191 pounds.

2024-25 roster

Goaltenders (1): William Rousseau

Defensemen (3): Jules Boscq, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass

Forwards (5): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "We're really excited about Louka's potential to break out this season. He has a lot of the tools, and talking with our new assistant coach Kevin Schmidt, he's excited to get to work with Louka and continue his development. Defensemen often take a couple seasons to reach their full potential in the ECHL and now that Louka is in his third year we're expecting him to have a big summer and be a leader on our blue line.

Bogdans has been a target of ours for a few months since he wrapped up his season. He plays a complete game and can contribute offensively, defensively and physically. Similar to some of our other young players out of major junior, he's been seasoned to play upwards of 60 and 70 games a season, which is a huge plus in how he's going to approach this offseason and prepare for his first grind in pro hockey. We're so happy he's elected to make the jump into the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders."

Henault was one of the best point-producers in the OHL while with Windsor, leading league blueliners with 57 assists in 2021-22 (65 pts., 2nd among OHL defensemen). This will be Henault's second season competing in the ECHL's Central Division; he spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career in the South Division with Jacksonville and Orlando.

Hodass played for the Latvian National Team at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships. In 2022, he helped Latvia qualify for their first quarterfinal appearance in the country's history at the World Juniors.

