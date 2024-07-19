Americans Announce Key Signing for the 2024-2025 Season

Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce they have signed goalie Marco Costantini to a contract for the upcoming season.

Marco Costantini joined the team last season in January, and quickly became the Americans number one netminder. In 24 games with Allen, he had a record of 13-6-2 with a 0.913 save percentage.

"Having Marco (Costantini) back is really exciting for us," noted Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "I coached against him in junior hockey, and I know he can play in high pressure situations, as he took his team to a league championship. We are looking forward to seeing him build off a successful first season."

Costantini played three full seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, two with the Hamilton Bulldogs, and one with the Kitchener Rangers.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Americans for a second season," said Costantini. "I really enjoyed my time in North Texas last year, and I can't wait to get the season going in October."

The Americans open the regular season on October 24th in Tulsa. The home opener is on Friday, October 25th against Kansas City. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets. Allen Americans.

