Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City

December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays the final game of a three-in-three tonight at 8:05 p.m. CST against Rapid City.

Tonight is the third of a five-game road trip for Wichita. The Rush have won the first two contests of the week, taking Thursday night's game 4-3 and winning last night, 2-1. All-time, Wichita is 49-49-12 against Rapid City and 21-27-6 on the road against the Rush.

With the victory, Rapid City moves into second place with 26 points, two ahead of Wichita. The Rush extended their winning streak to six games while the Thunder have dropped two in a row.

Wichita will look to get off to a better start tonight. In both losses this week, Rapid City jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Thunder attempted to get back into the game.

After the two teams recorded five power play goals on Thursday night, Wichita and Rapid City combined to go 0-for-6 last night on the man advantage.

Dominic Dockery scored the lone goal for the Thunder on Friday night. It was his first goal as a pro. The second-year pro has four points (1g, 3a) in 21 games so far this season. He had six assists during his rookie season, which was split between Wheeling and Indy last year. He also recorded his first point since November 26.

Evan Buitenhuis was terrific last night in the losing effort. He stopped 25 shots, including several quality chances in the third period. He has started six of the last seven games for Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and tied for first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for sixth for rookies with 32 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is second in saves (450) and third in minutes played (839)...Kelly Bent tallied an assist last night, giving him his first point in a Thunder uniform...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-3-2 in one-goal games...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is second in the league in scoring with 28 points, tied for first in goals with 13 and second in shots (81)...Alex Aleardi is tied for 13th with 22 points...Daniil Chechelev leads the league with 12 wins, first in minutes played (967), first in saves (505)...Keanu Yamamoto is tied for 14th in points for rookies (18)...Tyson Helgeson is tied for fourth for rookies with three majors...Rapid City is 9-3-0 when scoring first...Rapid City is 23rd on the penalty kill at home (73.9%)...

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.