Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to Greenville to complete a home-and-home series with the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Stingrays enter tonight's contest with a four-game win streak on the line.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays came from behind to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in overtime by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night. Michael Kim and Chaz Reddekopp tallied goals in the second frame before Josh Wilkins' marker in the third evened the score at three goals apiece. Bear Hughes netted the game-winner just over a minute and a half into overtime.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 90-47-16-11 in 164 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. This season, the two teams will square off a total of 10 times with the Stingrays winning two of the first three battles. The teams will square off in Greenville for the third time this season tonight.

THE COMEBACK KIDS

For the second time in the last week, South Carolina has come from behind to beat their opponent. Last night was the first time this season that the Stingrays have picked up a win when they enter the third period trailing. Josh Wilkins' marker in the third period was his first even strength goal of the season.

DISCIPLINARY CONSEQUENCES

A key point of emphasis for the Stingrays needs to be staying disciplined tonight against Greenville. Despite killing off 12 straight penalties heading into last night's contest, the Swamp Rabbits made the Stingrays pay for undisciplined play. South Carolina outplayed Greenville while at even strength, but the Rabbits power play netted two of their three goals in the game.

BEARS, BEATS, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

Bear Hughes continues a stellar rookie campaign, netting a goal and picking up an assist in last night's game. Hughes' 11th goal of the year ties him with Carter Turnbull atop the leaderboard for goals scored this season with South Carolina. Hughes is also the first Stingray to surpass 20 points this year, adding nine assists to his 11 tallies.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Sunday, December 18 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

