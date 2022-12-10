Mariners Power Through Lions

PORTLAND, ME - Tim Doherty led the way with a goal and two assists as the Mariners used a pair of second period power play goals to defeat the Trois-Rivieres Lions by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners split the weekend with the Lions and pulled to within two points of Trois-Rivieres for fourth place in the North Division.

The red-hot Doherty broke the scoreless tie at 12:37 of the opening period, burying a nifty cross-ice pass from Reid Stefanson. A secondary assist went to Jacob Wilson. Each team had two power play chances and 10 first period shots, but Doherty's goal was the only scoring of the first period.

The Lions tied the game early in the second, capitalizing on a bad Mariners change. Colin Bilek skated in on a breakaway and beat the glove of Michael DiPietro at 3:38 of the 2nd to make it 1-1. The Mariners power play came through with a pair of goals to push them back them out in front, starting at 7:51 when Mathew Santos' attempted pass deflected through the pads of Philippe Desrosiers. Late in the period, at 17:23, Boston Bruins 2018 draft pick Curtis Hall took a circle-to-circle pass from Doherty and buried his fifth goal in eight games as a Mariner to stretch the lead to 3-1. That was the score after 40 minutes.

The Mariners maintained their 3-1 lead until the final moments of the game, when the Lions scored 6-on-5 with their goaltender pulled and just 17 seconds left. Pierrick Dube cashed home a loose puck in front to give the Lions a last gasp. Off the ensuing faceoff, however, Reid Stefanson tossed one into the empty net to bring it to a 4-2 final score. Doherty added another assist for his third point of the game.

In goal, DiPietro improved to 3-1-0 as a Mariner with 29 stops. Desrosiers made 30 saves in the losing effort, as Trois-Rivieres saw its four-game win streak come to an end.

The Mariners (10-10-1-0) are next in action on Saturday at Adirondack, starting a three-game road trip which will lead into the holiday break. They return home on Wednesday, December 28th for a matinee game at 1 PM against the Worcester Railers, the first meeting in the 2022-23 VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service. It's also Kid's Club Day, presented by Oakhurst featuring a postgame open skate.

