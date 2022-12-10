Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win

The Newfoundland Growlers swept their series with the Iowa HeartlandersH in a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Nolan Walker ensured Newfoundland didn't send their fans home disappointed as he sniped one home inside 90 seconds of overtime to make it a 4-3 Growlers final.

Newfoundland hit the road for the rest of the month starting with a Friday night battle in Glens Falls against the Adirondack Thunder.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - N. Walker

2. NFL - T. Skirving

3. IA - T. Busch

