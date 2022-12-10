Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1

December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







RAPID CITY, SD (Dec. 9) - Wichita tried to mount another late comeback on Friday night, but fell short in a 2-1 loss at Rapid City.

Dominic Dockery recorded his first pro goal. Evan Buitenhuis was terrific in the losing effort, making 25 saves with three high quality chances late in the third.

Rapid City got on the board first for the second game in row. Jon Martin went around a Thunder defenseman and scored at 13:24 of the first period to make it 1-0.

In the second, Brett Gravelle scored at 13:24 to make it 2-0. He took a drop pass through the slot off the the rush and beat Buitenhuis for his second of the year.

Buitenhuis stopped Alex Aleardi twice in the third period and both chances were of the Grade-A variety. The first chance was on a shorthanded breakaway, but he snagged it out of the air with his glove. Aleardi made another nice play during a two-on-one, but Buitenhuis came up big.

Dockery scored at 11:27 when he fired a shot from the left point that was tipped through the slot and got past Daniil Chechelev to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Thunder had two late power plays, but failed to get the equalizer. Buitenhuis was pulled with 30 seconds left for the extra attacker. Wichita couldn't get set up in the offensive zone and time ran out.

After combining for five power play goals on Thursday night, the two teams went 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Wichita outshot its opponent for just the third time this season. Jake Wahlin and Kelly Bent earned assists. Jay Dickman had a season-high 11 shots on net.

The Thunder closes their three-game series this week against the Rush tomorrow night starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.