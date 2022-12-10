Iowa Comes from 2 Down in Third to Force OT vs. Newfoundland (4-3 OTL)

St. John's, NL - James Sanchez slammed a right-circle shot past Luke Cavallin with 15.3 seconds to go, helping the Iowa Heartlanders even the game before the Newfoundland Growlers took the contest in overtime, 4-3, Saturday at Mary Brown's Centre. Nolan Walker scored his fifth of the season at the right slot to win the game for the Growlers 1:24 into the extra session.

Iowa has gone to overtime in eight of the last 11 games, and the Heartlanders have at least a point in ten of 12 contests. This game concluded 11 straight road days for Iowa as the team prepares to return to Xtream Arena for a three-game home stand starting this Wednesday, Dec. 14.

On the tying goal, Tyler Busch twisted the face-off to Cole Stallard. Patiently waiting for Sanchez to get open, Stallard drifted and fed to Sanchez. He unfurled a top-shelf wrist shot past the netminder. Zach White scored his third of the season three minutes into the third to make it a 3-2 game. Iowa out shot the Growlers, 32-28.

Iowa faced three penalty kills in a six-minute span in the first period and surrendered just one goal during a five-on-three disadvantage to Pavel Gogolev (6:03 of first). The Heartlanders finished three-for-four on the kill in opening period. Todd Skirving scored the second goal for Newfoundland with 3:24 to go in the first.

Tommy Parrottino pulled Iowa within one 3:02 into the second, unleashing a devastating, top-shelf wrist shot from the left slot. The lefty yanked the puck and quickly unfurled, assisted by Nolan Orzeck and James Sanchez.

Hunter Jones got another point for Iowa, denying 25 shots.

View the Heartlanders' full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on Kalamazoo for the club's only three home games in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:35 AM, the Heartlanders host their first-ever Field Trip Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The game features an educational component for participating school districts to enhance school curriculums. Fans are also welcome to come to the game by contacting the Heartlanders ticket office.

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m., it's the first Rose Friday of the season as the Heartlanders will show off their rose alternate jerseys against the Wings in a contest presented by Mercy Iowa City. The game features a Player Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission (first 500 fans receive a trading card pack).

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, the Heartlanders are back for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after the first Heartlanders goal. The bears that are thrown on the ice will be donated to Toys For Tots for families in need this holiday season. Also wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. The Heartlanders will give out Fanbangos courtesy of Steindler for all fans in attendance.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

