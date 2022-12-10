K-Wings Fall to Nailers at Home, Finish Week 2-1

December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-9-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, were unable to match the offensive production from the Wheeling Nailers (11-10-0-0) on Marvel Night at Wings Event Center Saturday, losing 5-0.

The K-Wings penalty kill unit put together a good showing despite the score, going 4-4 in the game.

Wheeling was able to find the net three times in the first period, and twice more to round out the scoring on the evening. Neither team scored in the third period.

Evan Cormier (5-7-1-0) stopped 33 of the Nailers' 38 shots in the contest, while Olivier LeBlanc and Coale Norris both had three shots to lead Kalamazoo.

The loss only puts a small damper on an outstanding week of hockey for K-Wings, going 2-1-0-0 this week, now winners of six of their last 10 games.

Before the game, Kalamazoo honored Justin Taylor (241) in a pregame ceremony celebrating him becoming the franchise's all-time goal scorer on Nov. 26.

The K-Wings head to Iowa next week for a trio of games against the Heartlanders (4-9-6-1). The first of three in Xtream Arena will be at 11:35 a.m. EST on Wednesday for an Education Day game.

--

The NYE Ticket Package is on sale now for the K-Wings annual New Year's Eve game on December 31 at Wings Event Center. Get 4 tickets, a NYE Mystery Stocking and $20 in concession vouchers for one low price. Plus, don't worry about missing the football games as they'll be on display all throughout the arena! Tap the line HERE for more information!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.