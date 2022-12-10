Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Utah Grizzlies at Jacksonville Icemen
December 10, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen close out their homestand this evening and will be in search of their fourth straight victory. Jacksonville defeated the Grizzlies on Friday night by a 4-1 score. Charles Williams stopped 23 of 24 shots in the victory. The win moved the Icemen up a spot in the standings of a very tight South Division.
Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 2-0-0, while also leading the All-Time series 4-0-0.
About the Icemen: Defenseman Luke Martin continues his torrid pace, as he extended his point streak to five games last night after posting a goal and an assist. Martin has recorded a point in nine of his last ten games, collecting 13 points during this stretch.... Derek Lodermeier also continued his point streak last night with an assist, and his streak jumps to five games. Lodermeier has collected nine points during this stretch and has also produced two points in each of his last four games.
About the Grizzlies: Rookie forward Johnny Walker scored the lone goal for the Grizzlies in last night's game. Walker now has scored nine goals in his last 14 games... Utah received a boost to its forward corps earlier today with the return of forward Tarun Fizer. Fizer was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fizer has scored nine points with seven goals in 14 games played with the Grizzlies. Fizer also has an 18.9 shooting percentage (7-for-37).
Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Hamacher shoots against the Utah Grizzlies
