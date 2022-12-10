Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns to Grizzlies for Saturday Night in Jacksonville

Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns to Grizzlies for Saturday Night Game

Utah Grizzlies (9-11, 18 points, .450 Win %) at Jacksonville Icemen (11-9, 22 points, .550 Win %)

Saturday, December 10, 2022. 5:00 pm. Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7759972-2022-utah-grizzlies-vs-jacksonville-icemen

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Icemen. Jacksonville defeated Utah 5-2 on December 7 and 4-1 on December 9. Utah is 20 for 67 (29.8 %) on the power play over the last 14 games. Watch out for Johnny Walker, who has 9 goals in his last 14 games. Walker leads the club with 5 power play goals. Utah has a record of 6-6 away from Maverik Center. Dakota Raabe has been hot lately as he has a point in 6 of his last 7 games (2 goals, 7 assists).

Games This Week

December 7, 2022 - Utah 2 Jacksonville 5 - Neil Robinson and Tyler Penner scored Utah's goals. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Jacksonville was 1 for 3. Jacksonville outshot Utah 38 to 29. Utah has allowed 134 shots over their last 3 games. Jacksonville's Travis Howe had 2 goals. Luke Martin and Zach Jordan each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

December 9, 2022 - Utah 1 Jacksonville 4 - Johnny Walker scored Utah's lone goal. Walker now leads the team with 9 goals this season. Jacksonville got 1 goal and 1 assist from Luke Martin and Ara Nazarian. Icemen goalie Charles Williams saved 23 of 24 in the win. Utah's Lukas Parik saved 33 of 36. Jacksonville outshout Utah 37 to 24. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill.

December 10, 2022 - Utah at Jacksonville. 5:00 pm. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tarun Fizer Returns to Grizzlies

Tarun Fizer returns to the Grizzlies as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fizer appeared in 3 games with the Eagles and had 2 penalty minutes and 1 shot on goal. In 14 games with the Grizzlies this season Fizer has 9 points (7 goals, 2 assists). Fizer has an 18.9 shooting % (7 for 37).

Lukas Parik Returns from Injury

Lukas Parik made the start for Utah on December 9th and saved 33 of 36 in a 4-1 loss at Jacksonville. It was Parik's first start since November 1st at Kansas City. Parik is a former 3rd round draft pick (87th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2019. Parik this season is 2-3 with a 2.62 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.

Johnny Walker Continues to Produce

Walker has 6 points in 4 games in December (4 goals, 2 assists). Johnny has 21 shots over his last 5 games. Walker had 1 goal on 8 shots on December 9 at Jacksonville. Johnny leads the Grizzlies in goals (9), power play goals (5) and penalty minutes (60). Johnny has a 20.5 shooting percentage (9 for 44).

Recent Transactions

December 10 - Tarun Fizer Reassigned to Grizzlies - Fizer played in 3 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 2 - Grizzlies Sign Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk - Mikhalchuk made his Grizzlies debut on December 2 at Idaho. He had 2 shots on goal.

December 2 - Andrew Nielsen Returned from Loan to San Diego - Nielsen had 1 assist and was a +1 for Utah on Dec. 2 at Idaho. Nielsen leads Utah with 17 assists and 19 points. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 4 games. Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (12) and power play points (13).

December 2 - Cameron Wright Recalled to Colorado - Wright signed an AHL contract on July 27, 2022. Wright is tied for 2nd in the league lead with 3 game winning goals. All 3 of his professional goals have been game winners. Wright leads all rookies with 67 shots on goal (2nd overall). Wright has 2 goals and 11 assists in his last 11 games. Wright has 25 shots on goal over his last 5 games.

Offense is on the Right Track

Utah has scored 24 goals over their last 7 games. They have at least 4 goals in 5 of their last 7 games. The power play has played a key role recently as they are 11 for 34 on the power play over their last 8 games. The Grizz have a respectable 9.8 shooting % this season. Johnny Walker had 3 goals and 1 assist in the 2-game series at Idaho on Dec. 2-3. Tyler Penner has 3 goals in his last 6 games.

6 Players in the AHL

There are 6 players who have appeared in 2 or more games with the Grizzlies this season who are now in the American Hockey League. Tarun Fizer returned to the Grizzlies today. He appeared in 3 games with Colorado.

Kyle Betts - 9 games in Belleville (AHL) 0 points, 4 PIM, -2 rating. In 2 games with Utah he has 1 assist.

Nate Clurman - 3 assists, +3 in 11 games with Colorado (AHL). He has 3 assists in 8 games with Utah.

Brandon Cutler - Appeared in 3 games with Belleville (AHL). Cutler is currently in Hartford (AHL).

Ben Tardif - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1 in 11 games with Colorado (AHL). Tardif has 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 7 games with Utah this season. Tardif led Utah with 39 assists and 59 points last season.

Zach Tsekos - Zach has played in 5 games with Colorado (AHL). Tsekos has 8 goals and 6 assists in 16 games with the Grizzlies this season.

Cameron Wright - Cameron has played in 2 games with Colorado (AHL). Wright leads Utah with 67 shots.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Andrew Nielsen - Nielsen has a point in 6 of his last 7 games (3 goals, 7 assists). Nielsen leads all league defenseman in assists (19) and points (23). He leads the league with 13 power play assists and 15 power play points. Nielsen has a point in 12 of his 19 games. Andrew has 2 power play goals in his last 6 games.

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games. He has 9 goals in his last 14 games. Walker leads all league rookies with 60 penalty minutes. 5 of his 9 goals have come on the power play. Walker has 2 games with 2 goals this season (November 5 at Kansas City, December 2 at Idaho).

Dakota Raabe - Raabe has a point in 6 of his last 7 games (2 goals, 7 assists). Raabe has 3 multiple point games in his last 7 played.

Victor Bartley - Bartley has 4 points in his last 4 games (1 goal, 3 assists).

Brycen Martin - Has a point in 3 of his last 8 games.

Tyler Penner - Penner has 3 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games.

Dylan Fitze -Fitze has a point in 5 of his last 7 games.

Neil Robinson - Robinson has a point in 4 of his last 6 games (2 goals, 2 assists).

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 20 for 67 on the power play over the last 14 games (29.8 %). Utah is 5th overall on the power play this season at 22.9 % (22 for 96). Utah is 5-3 in one goal games. Utah is 7-2 when scoring first. Utah has outscored opponents 24 to 19 in the second period this season. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 6-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season. Utah is 6-6 on the road this season.

Match-Up With Jacksonville

It's the second straight season Utah will face Jacksonville. Last season Jacksonville swept Utah in a 2 game series at Maverik Center on February 3-4, 2022. The Icemen have a 4 game winning streak over Utah. Jacksonville has 4 former Grizzlies players on their current roster: Goaltender Parker Gahagen, Defenseman Luke Martin and Hunter Skinner as well as former Grizzlies fan favorite Travis Howe. Jacksonville and Utah share identical 9-9 records this season. Jacksonville is 3rd in the league in average attendance at 7.032 per game. Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier won the ECHL Player of the Week award for November 28 - December 4 after he scored 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in 3 games. Luke Martin has 1 goal and 1 assist in each of the first 2 games of the series.

Games Next Week

December 17, 2022 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss. Ugly Sweater Night.

December 18, 2022 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All times mountain.

