ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Newfoundland's Noel fined, suspended
Newfoundland's Nathan Noel has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #265, Iowa at Newfoundland, on Dec. 9.
Noel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 3:26 of the second period.
Noel will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 10).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's Nielsen fined, suspended
Utah's Andrew Nielsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #262, Utah at Jacksonville, on Dec. 9.
Nielsen was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 17:19 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Nielsen will miss Utah's game at Jacksonville tonight (Dec. 10).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk Admirals
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look to Continue Home Success vs Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- This Win Was All to Do with Philippe Desrosiers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Chechelev Backstops Rush to Sixth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.