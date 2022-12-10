ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Newfoundland's Noel fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Nathan Noel has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #265, Iowa at Newfoundland, on Dec. 9.

Noel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 3:26 of the second period.

Noel will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Nielsen fined, suspended

Utah's Andrew Nielsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #262, Utah at Jacksonville, on Dec. 9.

Nielsen was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 17:19 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Nielsen will miss Utah's game at Jacksonville tonight (Dec. 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.