Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday

GREENVILLE, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (12-5-1-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period as Justin Hamonic netted his first goal of the season. Alex Ierullo fed Hamonic at the blue line where the defender sent a slap shot past Tyler Wall for the lead with 4:40 remaining in the opening frame.

Kevin O'Neil evened the score nearly 17 minutes into the second period, tallying his ninth marker of the year. Justin Florek drew the Swamp Rabbits' netminder, Ryan Bednard, out of position before feeding O'Neil on the backdoor for the tie game.

Entering the third period on the power play, Brannon McManus regained the Swamp Rabbits' lead with his third goal of the season. McManus received a pass from Frank Hora above the right circle and sniped a shot past Wall for the 2-1 advantage.

As time wound down, Ethan Somoza iced the contest with his second goal of the year. South Carolina pulled their netminder for the extra attacker which left an empty net for Somoza to bury the puck with 59.6 seconds left in regulation.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, December 14th, as the team heads to Atlanta for a single matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

