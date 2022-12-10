Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (12-5-1-1) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period as Justin Hamonic netted his first goal of the season. Alex Ierullo fed Hamonic at the blue line where the defender sent a slap shot past Tyler Wall for the lead with 4:40 remaining in the opening frame.
Kevin O'Neil evened the score nearly 17 minutes into the second period, tallying his ninth marker of the year. Justin Florek drew the Swamp Rabbits' netminder, Ryan Bednard, out of position before feeding O'Neil on the backdoor for the tie game.
Entering the third period on the power play, Brannon McManus regained the Swamp Rabbits' lead with his third goal of the season. McManus received a pass from Frank Hora above the right circle and sniped a shot past Wall for the 2-1 advantage.
As time wound down, Ethan Somoza iced the contest with his second goal of the year. South Carolina pulled their netminder for the extra attacker which left an empty net for Somoza to bury the puck with 59.6 seconds left in regulation.
The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, December 14th, as the team heads to Atlanta for a single matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Kevin O'Neil in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022
- Cyclones Fall to Komets, 5-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Seal Big Win in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 to Complete Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Show No Quit In Home Win Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Lions' Winning Streak Ends at Four Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Neiley and Vitelli Score Two Goals Each in 5-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers at Home, Finish Week 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Win at Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Iowa Comes from 2 Down in Third to Force OT vs. Newfoundland (4-3 OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grasso's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Power Through Lions - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns to Grizzlies for Saturday Night in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk Admirals
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look to Continue Home Success vs Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- This Win Was All to Do with Philippe Desrosiers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Chechelev Backstops Rush to Sixth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM
- Hughes Nets Overtime Winner to Complete Comeback
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 9 at 7:05 PM