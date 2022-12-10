K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from his loan to the team.
Cajan, 20, is 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average (GAA) and .964 save percentage (S%) in three appearances for Kalamazoo this season, and is 3-3-1 with a 3.14 GAA and a .887 S% in seven appearances for Cleveland this season.
The 6-foot 2-inch, 176-pound, left-catching Hlubos, Czechia native went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .90 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
The K-Wings host 'Marvel Night' Tonight versus Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will wear Thor specialty Marvel-themed jerseys, and stick around after the game for a chance to take one home in the jersey auction. Kalamazoo will also have a Norse God in attendance. Check out the Thor Ticket Package and personally meet the God with tons of perks for the game. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Marvel lunchbox!
