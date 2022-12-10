Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again

Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions have goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers to thank for Friday night's victory. The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native stood on his head throughout the game and made several spectacular saves to give Trois-Rivières a 3-2 win against Maine. Newly named assistant captain Anthony Beauregard scored for a fourth consecutive game while Pierrick Dubé added his name to the score sheet for a fifth straight game. The Lions will likely have to make some adjustments if they want to extend their winning streak to five games, as the Mariners will certainly be out for revenge today.

Players to watch

Lions' defenceman Philippe Bureau-Blais is on a three-game point-scoring streak. He has had to assume an increased role with Olivier Galipeau and Alex Breton called up to the AHL. The Chateauguay, Quebec native has 1-9-10 totals in 18 games this season.

Mariners' forward Tim Doherty was on fire in last night's game, initiating two terrific plays that led to goals from Patrick Shea and Fedor Goordev. He has 3-3-6 totals in his last four games.

