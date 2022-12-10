Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions have goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers to thank for Friday night's victory. The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native stood on his head throughout the game and made several spectacular saves to give Trois-Rivières a 3-2 win against Maine. Newly named assistant captain Anthony Beauregard scored for a fourth consecutive game while Pierrick Dubé added his name to the score sheet for a fifth straight game. The Lions will likely have to make some adjustments if they want to extend their winning streak to five games, as the Mariners will certainly be out for revenge today.
Players to watch
Lions' defenceman Philippe Bureau-Blais is on a three-game point-scoring streak. He has had to assume an increased role with Olivier Galipeau and Alex Breton called up to the AHL. The Chateauguay, Quebec native has 1-9-10 totals in 18 games this season.
Mariners' forward Tim Doherty was on fire in last night's game, initiating two terrific plays that led to goals from Patrick Shea and Fedor Goordev. He has 3-3-6 totals in his last four games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk Admirals
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look to Continue Home Success vs Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- This Win Was All to Do with Philippe Desrosiers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Chechelev Backstops Rush to Sixth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.