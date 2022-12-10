Walleye Show No Quit In Home Win Over Indy

TOLEDO, OH - The fifth-place Walleye upset the first-place Indy Fuel by a score of 4-1 in front of a capacity home crowd tonight.

This was the second of only six matchups between the Walleye and the Fuel this season. The last time Toledo saw Indy was exactly three weeks ago on Saturday, November 19 at the Huntington Center. The Walleye dropped a 4-3 decision to the Fuel in that first meeting.

Much of the opening period tonight was played in Indy's defensive zone. The Walleye applied heavy pressure, recording six consecutive shots within two minutes of that time. The first penalty went to Toledo in the twelfth minute as Brett Boeing received a tripping minor.

The Indy power play was cut nine seconds short as the Fuel were caught with too many men on the ice at 14:24. Just under two minutes later, Indy's Kirill Chaika earned himself a high-sticking double minor to extend the Walleye power play.

Toledo's first of four power play goals on the night went to Kirill Tyutyayev just 45 seconds into the man advantage. Eemil Viro and Brandon Hawkins registered the assists.

The Walleye carried their first-goal momentum right into the second period. Indy's Cooper Zech gave the Walleye their second power play at 9:19 on a high-sticking call. Just 38 seconds later, Walleye captain John Albert made it 2-0 after getting the rebound on a Tyutyayev shot. Hawkins recorded his second assist of the night on the Toledo goal.

The Indy penalties only continued as Andrew Bellant received a tripping minor at the 11:40 mark. With 40 seconds remaining on the Walleye power play, Tyutyayev tallied his second goal and third point of the game, giving Toledo the three-goal lead.

Indy got a power play chance of their own at 14:34 when Mitchell Heard received a cross-checking minor. The Fuel recorded three shots on the man advantage, but Toledo secured the penalty kill and held onto their 3-0 lead to conclude the middle period.

The Walleye got another extended power play early in the third when Indy's Kale Howarth sent Eemil Viro to the locker room after a gruesome hit to his knee. The five-minute major against Howarth contributed to yet another Walleye power play goal. Joseph Nardi tallied the goal with Mitchell Heard earning the lone assist.

Late in the eighth minute, Mitchell Heard and Kale Howarth dropped their gloves immediately after the draw. Heard got the Huntington Center on their feet after taking down the Indy forward. Another series of penalties came not even two minutes later as Cole Fraser and Chase Lang both received double minors for roughing. Toledo's Thomas Ebbing and Indy's Christopher Cameron both got single roughing minors.

While on the power play, Indy's Cameron Hillis got a breakaway opportunity that resulted in a Fuel goal. They got their last man advantage on a Gordi Myer hooking penalty at 19:37, but the Fish held onto their three-goal lead until the end.

The Walleye outshot the Fuel, 40-30, in tonight's victory. Kirill Tyutyayev tallied two goals and an assist in his 100th pro game and Mitchell Heard got an assist and an excited Walleye crowd in his 500th. Walleye captain John Albert secured his fourth goal of the season and Joseph Nardi registered his second. Brandon Hawkins (3) and Eemil Viro (2) picked up a few assists.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - K. Tyutyayev (2G, 1A)

2) TOL - B. Hawkins (3A)

3) TOL - S. Cossa (29 SVS)

Up Next:

The Walleye wrap up the weekend tomorrow as they host the Fort Wayne Komets on home ice at 5:15 p.m.

