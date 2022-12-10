Grasso's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Admirals

NORFOLK - Patrick Grasso scored a hat trick, but it wasn't enough as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night, 6-4, in front of 4,041 fans at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Carson Musser scored a shorthanded goal to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. After his interference call ended, Musser took the puck in the neutral zone and was denied on a breakaway by goaltender Jake Theut. The rebound went right back to Musser, and he played a backhand shot into the net. The goal was his second of the year with an assist from Eric Williams at 12:29 of the first period.

Adirondack responded on the power play to tie the game at one. Off the faceoff, Colin Long found Sebastian Vidmar in front of the net and he fired a wrist shot by goaltender Michael Bullion. The goal was Vidmar's fourth of the year from Long and Nick Rivera to even the score 1-1 with 5:00 left in the opening frame.

The Admirals scored two goals in the second period to take a two-goal advantage. Tag Bertuzzi put in his seventh of the year at the 1:32 mark for a 2-1 lead. Assists were given to Cody Milan and Brandon Schultz. Griffin Lunn added to the lead at 11:10 of the second on a breakaway for a 3-1 lead.

Late in the second, Patrick Grasso cashed in on the power play to pull the Thunder back within a goal. Jeff Taylor's shot from the point was blocked up in the air and Grasso hit the puck out of the air and into the net. The goal was his 10th of the year from Taylor and Shane Harper with 33 seconds remaining and Adirondack trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Mathieu Roy gave the Admirals a 4-2 lead just 2:38 into the third period with his first goal in his first game since joining Norfolk. The power-play goal was assisted by Todd Burgess and Carson Musser.

Grasso put in his second of the night with help from the end boards. Grasso took a pass from Jarrod Gourley and fired a shot that bounced off the end wall, off the back of Bullion, and into the net for his second of the game and 11th of the year and Adirondack trailed 4-3. Gourley and Xavier Parent were awarded assists and the goal came 5:56 into the third.

Norfolk regained a two-goal lead as Sam Hu put the puck in on a two-on-one rush for a 5-3 advantage. Brett Ouderkirk set up Hu and he beat the glove of Jake Theut with 9:38 left in regulation.

Grasso scored his third of the game for a hat trick with just 2:31 left in the third period on the power play. Nick Rivera set up Grasso and his one-timer beat Michael Bullion with the Thunder net empty and Adirondack trailed 5-4. Assists were given to Rivera and Sebastian Vidmar.

With the net still empty, Cody Milan scored the empty-net goal to seal a 6-4 win for Norfolk.

Adirondack finishes the road trip Sunday in Norfolk at 3:05 p.m.

