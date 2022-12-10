Oilers Seal Big Win in Overtime
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, won in overtime 3-2 against Kansas City on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer arena.
Jimmy Soper bulged the back of the net on the second shot of the game, clapping a drop pass from Jackson Leef past Shane Starrett just 3:30 into the action and setting the Oilers up 1-0.
Tommy Muck leveled Kansas City 1-1 with a left-point chance 4:23 into the second half of the game.
Kansas City received its lone lead of the night 1:55 into the third period, setting the score 2-1 in the Mavs' favor via Cole Coskey. Michael Farren tied the game with a contorted chance three minutes into the third, tying the game and eventually forcing overtime.
Farren followed up with a game-winning-overtime goal 3:32 into the bonus frame, sealing Tulsa's first extra-frame win of the season.
Colten Ellis stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to his team-leading fifth win of the season and Third-Star honors.
The Oilers return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face the Mavericks again at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022
- Cyclones Fall to Komets, 5-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Seal Big Win in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 to Complete Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Show No Quit In Home Win Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Lions' Winning Streak Ends at Four Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Neiley and Vitelli Score Two Goals Each in 5-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers at Home, Finish Week 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Win at Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Iowa Comes from 2 Down in Third to Force OT vs. Newfoundland (4-3 OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grasso's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Power Through Lions - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns to Grizzlies for Saturday Night in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk Admirals
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look to Continue Home Success vs Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- This Win Was All to Do with Philippe Desrosiers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Chechelev Backstops Rush to Sixth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.