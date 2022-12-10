Oilers Seal Big Win in Overtime

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, won in overtime 3-2 against Kansas City on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer arena.

Jimmy Soper bulged the back of the net on the second shot of the game, clapping a drop pass from Jackson Leef past Shane Starrett just 3:30 into the action and setting the Oilers up 1-0.

Tommy Muck leveled Kansas City 1-1 with a left-point chance 4:23 into the second half of the game.

Kansas City received its lone lead of the night 1:55 into the third period, setting the score 2-1 in the Mavs' favor via Cole Coskey. Michael Farren tied the game with a contorted chance three minutes into the third, tying the game and eventually forcing overtime.

Farren followed up with a game-winning-overtime goal 3:32 into the bonus frame, sealing Tulsa's first extra-frame win of the season.

Colten Ellis stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to his team-leading fifth win of the season and Third-Star honors.

The Oilers return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face the Mavericks again at 7:05 p.m.

