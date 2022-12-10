Steelheads Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Win at Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Idaho Steelheads (16-3-0-1, 33pts) took down the Worcester Railers (16-6-1-0, 33pts) by a final score of 4-1 Saturday night in front of 4,552 fans at the DCU Center. The Steelheads and Railers will close out their three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1pm (MT).

The Steelheads trailed 1-0 after the first period for just the fourth time this season as Quin Ryan (1-0-1) struck on the power-play. Shots after the first 20 minutes of play were 9-8 Worcester. Idaho rattled off three goals in the second period in a stretch of 6:09 thanks to power-play scores from Owen Headrick (1-1-3) and Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) while Ryan Dmowski (1-2-3) struck even strength. Shots were 22-20 after 40 minutes of play with the Steelheads on top 3-1. Ty Pelton-Byce (1-0-1) scored the only goal of the third which came short-handed. Rémi Poirer made 35 saves on 36 shots in the win while Henrik Tikkanen made 15 saves on 19 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 7:34 | 1-0 WOR PP GOAL: From behind the net Liam Coughlin fed a pass to the high slot for Quin Ryan. Ryan snapped a one timer low beating Poirier.

- 2nd, 12:13 | 1-1 IDH PP GOAL: From the left wall Patrick Kudla slid the puck over to Ryan Dmowski at the top of the right circle. Dmowski fed Owen Headrick up top. Headrick blasted a one timer over the glove of Tikkanen.

- 2nd, 15:58 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: From the right circle Ryan Dmowski fed Patrick Kudla high up top just inside the top of the left circle. Kudla took a few steps in and fired a wrist shot low beating Tikkanen.

- 2nd, 18:22 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Zach Walker chipped the puck to Jade Miller down the right-wing wall at the offensive blue line. From the right circle dot Miller slid the puck to the high slot where Dmowski got enough on the puck to jam it through and past the arm of Tikkanen.

- 3rd, 8:50 | 4-1 IDH SH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce forced the puck free on the end boards. He then worked his way to the high slot and was able to muscle the puck up. He fed Jack Becker just inside the left circle and then Becker sent it back to Pelton-Byce inside the right circle who snapped it by Tikkanen.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ryan Dmowski

2) Rémi Poirier

3) Quin Ryan

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-3 on power-play while Worcester was 1-for-4.

- Railers outshot the Steelheads 36-19.

- Cody Haiskanen (IR), Justin Misiak (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to 11 games (5-16-21) with a goal and an assist.

- Ryan Dmowski (1-2-3) scored his league leading 13th goal of the season and notched his ninth multi-point game of the season, his third three-point game.

- Patrick Kudla has 11 power-play points now this season (2G, 9A).

- Jade Miller, Jack Becker, and Zach Walker each recorded an assist.

- The Steelheads recorded a multi-power play goal game for the fourth time this season including three times in the last five games.

