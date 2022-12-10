Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Allen Americans, 3-1, Friday, December 9th at Santander Arena. The Royals dropped to 12-6-1 with their first loss in six games. Pat Nagle suffered the loss with 18 saves on 20 shots faced (4-3-0). Americans goalie Kevin Mandolese saved 32 of 33 shots faced to earn the win in his first ECHL start of the season (1-0-0).

Both teams scored on their second power plays in the game for an even score after two periods. Shane Sellar struck first for Reading 8:42 into the first period for his sixth goal of the season. Charlie Gerard and Garrett McFadden earned the assists on Sellar's third power play goal of the season. The Royals have scored a power play goal in four of their last five games as Gerard improved his point streak to four games with the primary assist.

Liam Finlay evened the score for the Americans halfway through the second period courtesy of a tape-to-tape pass from fellow rookie Hank Crone. Crone threaded a pass to Finlay as the forward cut through Reading's defensemen positioned at the blue line on the penalty kill and scored with a forehand shot past Nagle's glove.

The tie score lasted 51 seconds into the third period before Crone scored a goal of his own to put Allen ahead. Crone cut towards Reading's net after entering the zone and redirected a feed from Chad Butcher past Nagle's extended right pad for his second point of the game. The goal earned Crone back-to-back multi-point games and tied him with Max Newton for the league lead in points among rookies (25).

Reading outshot the Americans 22-14 in the final two periods of play however, failed to convert on three power play opportunities including a five-on-three man advantage in the third period.

Allen prevailed over a barrage of Reading late game efforts to even the score and sealed the road victory with an empty net goal scored by Jack Combs with 1:05 remaining in regulation.

Reading's five-game win streak comes to a close, the second longest winning streak for the Royals this season (six games, Nov. 5th - Nov. 20th) while Allen snaps their seven game losing streak with their first win since Saturday, Nov. 19th.

The Royals conclude their home series against the Americans on Sunday, December 11th. The series finale features the Undie Sunday promotional game!

