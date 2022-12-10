Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1

Jacksonville, Florida - The Jacksonville Icemen defeat the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 on Saturday night as they completed a 3 game sweep in front of a crowd of 7362 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Icemen defenseman Hunter Skinner scored a power play goal 12:41 in. Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead on another power play goal, this time from Ara Nazarian 14:36 in. The icemen added a shorthanded goal from Zach Jordan 15:49 in to make it a 3-0 game. Jacksonville led by 3 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 17 to 8 for the period and 37 to 29 for the game.

Dakota Raabe scored a power play goal 12:24 into the second period. Raabe has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. Brycen Martin and Tarun Fizer each got their 3rd assists of the season. Icemen led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Jacksonville scored their 2nd shorthanded goal of the game 16:23 into the third period as Derek Lodermeier scored his 9th of the season. All 4 of Jacksonville's goals came on the special teams with 2 power play and 2 shorthanded goals.

Parker Gahagen got the win in net for Jacksonville as he saved 28 of 29. Utah's Lukas Parik saved 33 of 37 in his second start since November 1st.

Jacksonville's record goes to 12-9 on the season. Utah falls to 9-12 overall and 6-7 on the road.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 2 game series on December 17 at 7:10 pm and December 18 at 3:10 pm. Saturday the 17th is the Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night with specialty jerseys. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Parker Gahagen (Jacksonville) - 28 for 29 saves.

2. Christopher Brown (Jacksonville) - 2 assists.

3. Luke Lynch (Jacksonville) - 2 assists.

