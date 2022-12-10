Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA-- The Norfolk Admirals, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, beat the Adirondack Thunder 6-4 on Saturday night.
GAME STORY
In an offensive juggernaut of a game, both teams came out with energy early on. Penalties were a recurring theme tonight, with the Admirals collecting ten penalties, and 16 total penalties in the game. Carson Musser was called for an interference penalty and Elijah Villio followed that up with a slashing penalty, leading to 58 seconds of 5-on-3 for the Thunder. As Musser's penalty expired, the puck spilled out of the defensive zone, and he gained possession of the puck, leading to a breakaway chance. The first shot was blocked by Thunder goaltender Jake Theut, but Musser was able to corral the puck and shoot off his backhand to put the Admirals on the board first. Another penalty gave Adirondack a power play, which they capitalized on to tie the game at one. Norfolk was able to add to their lead in the second frame, collecting goals from Tag Bertuzzi and Griffin Lunn. With time winding down in the second period, Adirondack got another power-play goal to cut the Norfolk lead back down to one. Just 46 seconds into the final frame, Adirondack committed a slashing penalty, giving Norfolk another power play opportunity. With 8 seconds left on the power play, Todd Burgess unleashed a shot from the right faceoff circle, which was redirected by Mathieu Roy to find the back of the net in his first game as an Admiral. Patrick Grasso scored for the second time of the night with 14:04 remaining to bring the score to 4-3. Midway through the frame, Brett Ouderkirk was on a 2-on-1 and he found Sam Hu who slammed home a one-timer goal to give Norfolk a 5-3 lead. The Thunder got a power play with 3:54 to go and pulled their goalie to have two minutes of 6-on-4. With 34 seconds left in the power play, Grasso got his third goal of the night to get a hat trick and bring the game back within one. Adirondack pulled the goalie yet again, which led to a Cody Milan insurance goal with two seconds to go to secure the victory.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Carson Musser - With two points tonight, Musser had a great night and played with a lot of intensity. With his first goal of the night, he helped set the tone for the Admirals tonight and was named the game's first star.
Mathieu Roy - In his first career game as an Admiral, Roy got a power play goal which was huge for momentum in the third period. Roy will look to continue his impact for the Admirals in the coming weeks.
Michael Bullion - With 32 saves on 36 shots, Bullion had a fantastic game in net, making lots of key saves.
THREE STARS OF THE GAME
1. NOR- Carson Musser- 1 Goal, 1 Assist
2. NOR- Mathieu Roy- 1 Goal
3. ADN- Patrick Grasso- 3 Goals
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Going 2/4 on the power play tonight, Norfolk collected their second 2-power play goal of the season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals are back in action tomorrow as they finish the series with Adirondack in a rubber match at 3:05. Norfolk welcomes Toledo starting Wednesday December 14th for a three-game set.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022
- Cyclones Fall to Komets, 5-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Seal Big Win in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 to Complete Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Show No Quit In Home Win Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Lions' Winning Streak Ends at Four Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Neiley and Vitelli Score Two Goals Each in 5-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Defeat Grizz 4-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Saturday - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers at Home, Finish Week 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Win at Worcester - Idaho Steelheads
- Iowa Comes from 2 Down in Third to Force OT vs. Newfoundland (4-3 OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grasso's Hat Trick Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Power Through Lions - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns to Grizzlies for Saturday Night in Jacksonville - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Grizzlies at Icemen, December 10, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- K-Wings Return Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk Admirals
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, December 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Streaking Lions Face off against the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look to Continue Home Success vs Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- This Win Was All to Do with Philippe Desrosiers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Five Games in Loss to Americans, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Tight Battle to Rush, 2-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Chechelev Backstops Rush to Sixth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare
- Admirals Sign Veteran Forward Mathieu Roy
- Admirals Drop Series Opener to Adirondack
- Retired Rear Admiral Charles Rock to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony