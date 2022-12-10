Admirals Win A Thriller Over Adirondack

NORFOLK, VA-- The Norfolk Admirals, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, beat the Adirondack Thunder 6-4 on Saturday night.

GAME STORY

In an offensive juggernaut of a game, both teams came out with energy early on. Penalties were a recurring theme tonight, with the Admirals collecting ten penalties, and 16 total penalties in the game. Carson Musser was called for an interference penalty and Elijah Villio followed that up with a slashing penalty, leading to 58 seconds of 5-on-3 for the Thunder. As Musser's penalty expired, the puck spilled out of the defensive zone, and he gained possession of the puck, leading to a breakaway chance. The first shot was blocked by Thunder goaltender Jake Theut, but Musser was able to corral the puck and shoot off his backhand to put the Admirals on the board first. Another penalty gave Adirondack a power play, which they capitalized on to tie the game at one. Norfolk was able to add to their lead in the second frame, collecting goals from Tag Bertuzzi and Griffin Lunn. With time winding down in the second period, Adirondack got another power-play goal to cut the Norfolk lead back down to one. Just 46 seconds into the final frame, Adirondack committed a slashing penalty, giving Norfolk another power play opportunity. With 8 seconds left on the power play, Todd Burgess unleashed a shot from the right faceoff circle, which was redirected by Mathieu Roy to find the back of the net in his first game as an Admiral. Patrick Grasso scored for the second time of the night with 14:04 remaining to bring the score to 4-3. Midway through the frame, Brett Ouderkirk was on a 2-on-1 and he found Sam Hu who slammed home a one-timer goal to give Norfolk a 5-3 lead. The Thunder got a power play with 3:54 to go and pulled their goalie to have two minutes of 6-on-4. With 34 seconds left in the power play, Grasso got his third goal of the night to get a hat trick and bring the game back within one. Adirondack pulled the goalie yet again, which led to a Cody Milan insurance goal with two seconds to go to secure the victory.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Carson Musser - With two points tonight, Musser had a great night and played with a lot of intensity. With his first goal of the night, he helped set the tone for the Admirals tonight and was named the game's first star.

Mathieu Roy - In his first career game as an Admiral, Roy got a power play goal which was huge for momentum in the third period. Roy will look to continue his impact for the Admirals in the coming weeks.

Michael Bullion - With 32 saves on 36 shots, Bullion had a fantastic game in net, making lots of key saves.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. NOR- Carson Musser- 1 Goal, 1 Assist

2. NOR- Mathieu Roy- 1 Goal

3. ADN- Patrick Grasso- 3 Goals

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Going 2/4 on the power play tonight, Norfolk collected their second 2-power play goal of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow as they finish the series with Adirondack in a rubber match at 3:05. Norfolk welcomes Toledo starting Wednesday December 14th for a three-game set.

