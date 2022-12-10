Michael Kim Earns Second Recall to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been recalled by Hershey ahead of Saturday's contest.

Kim, 27, signed an AHL deal with the Bears this past offseason and was originally assigned to South Carolina before the start of the season. The blueliner earned his first recall to Hershey on November 23rd and returned on December 1st along with Kevin O'Neil. Since returning to South Carolina, Kim has scored twice and has added two assists in three games for a total of 12 points on four goals and eight assists this season in 15 games.

The native of Toronto, ON has accumulated 64 points on 10 goals and 54 assists while appearing in 138 career ECHL games over the past four seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, Maine Mariners, and the Stingrays. Kim has also dressed in 49 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL where the defenseman assisted on 10 goals.

The Stingrays return to action tonight as the team heads to Greenville for the final game of a home-and-home series against the Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

