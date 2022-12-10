ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Brennan Blaszczak, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Add Josh McKechney, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Josh Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Anderson, D activated from reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Sebastian Cossa, G activated from reserve
Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve
Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve
