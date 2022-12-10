ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Brennan Blaszczak, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Kaid Oliver, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Add Josh McKechney, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Josh Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Anderson, D activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Sebastian Cossa, G activated from reserve

Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve

Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve

