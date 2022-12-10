Cyclones Fall to Komets, 5-2

December 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Mark Sinclair in action

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Mark Sinclair in action(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- After a 6-0-2-1 start on the road, Cincinnati suffered its first regulation loss away from home, dropping a 5-2 game to the Komets in Fort Wayne Saturday night.

The Cyclones are 13-3-2-2 through the opening 20 games of the 2022-23 ECHL season. At 30, they have 13 more points than Fort Wayne, who sit 6-8-3-2.

An early start propelled the Komets to a 2-0 lead through the first period of play, beginning with Tye Felhaber beating Mark Sinclair 3:19 into the first. That was followed up later in the frame by Komets captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, who worked a puck out from behind the net and tucked it between the legs of Sinclair for the 2-0 advantage. Sinclair made 16 saves in the first alone.

Physicality was prevalent throughout the opening 20 minutes and was highlighted at the 12:03 mark when Sean Allen dropped the gloves with fellow heavyweight, Joe Masonius.

Zack Andrusiak (2) broke through 13:13 into the second, ending the shutout bid of Rylan Parenteau after collecting a cross-ice pass from Matej Pekar for a one-time blast. Andrusiak has 13 points in as many games this season, and five against Fort Wayne.

Josh Winquist put the Komets back up by two just over a minute into the third, but Chays Ruddy made it a one goal game again, scoring his first as a Cyclone and his first professional goal on a shot from the left point that trickled through the five hole of Parenteau 7:43 into the third.

Shortly after Ruddy's goal, the 'Clones were given another power play chance, but were unable to score the game-tying goal with Petruzzelli in the box for a second time. Later in the third, Winquist carried a puck around the goal and fed Alex Peters for the insurance tally, before a last minute empty net goal was scored by Felhaber, giving the Komets a 5-2 final.

Sinclair lost in regulation for the first time this season, making 33 saves. He is 5-1-1-1 on the year.

Cincinnati returns home, where they'll host the Komets next Friday at Heritage Bank Center.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.