Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to action today after a nine-day layoff and begins a four-game road trip at 6:35 p against Iowa.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 9-1-1 against Iowa and 4-1-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Wichita and Iowa meet for the third time this month. The Thunder swept a two-game series on March 8 and 9 at INTRUST Bank Arena, winning 5-4 on Friday night and claiming a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Last week, the Thunder played one game on Wednesday night and lost to Tulsa, 4-3. The Heartlanders are in the middle of a six-game homestand. Iowa went 1-1-1 last week against the Wheeling Nailers, losing on Saturday by a 2-1 final.

Tonight is just the second trip of the season for the Thunder to Xtream Arena. Wichita won the previous meeting against Iowa on February 21, 5-4. The two teams will close the seasons-series this weekend with all three meetings in Coralville.

Wichita is in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 54 points. The Heartlanders are in seventh place in the Central Division with 54 points.

Dakota Raabe leads the Heartlanders in the season-series with five points (2g, 3a) in seven games against the Thunder with both Utah and Iowa. Brett Budgell is second with three points (2g, 1a) in one game against the Thunder.

Brayden Watts leads the Thunder in the season-series with 10 points (4g, 6a) in five games. Jay Dickman has eight points (4g, 4a) in five games against the Heartlanders.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 12th in points with 62...Jason Pineo is tied for third in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

IOWA NOTES - Peyton Jones and Brett Budgell were returned from the Iowa Wild...Drew DeRidder has stopped 125 of his last 134 shots faced (.933 save percentage)...Iowa has played past regulation in four of its last nine games...Iowa is 12-6-0 when leading after one...Iowa is 4-11-3-0 when trailing after one...

