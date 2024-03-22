Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Overtime
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night. Mitchell Gibson stopped 23 of 26 shots in the game.
Jack Adams scored the game's first goal 6 minutes into the first period. Austin Magera centered the puck to the goal mouth and Adams knocked in his 22nd goal of the season.
Tyler Bird tied the game for Orlando with his 12th goal of the season. Bird collected a rebound in front of the goal and picked the top corner to level the score at one.
Jacob Hudson put the Stingrays back in front with his fifth professional goal in his fifth professional game. Hudson collected a feed from Kevin O'Neil, deked to his backhand, and slid the puck between the legs of Orlando goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick.
Jimmy Mazza tied the game 9:43 into the second period with a slapshot from the right point.
The third period went scoreless, and Aaron Luchuk secured the extra point for Orlando with the game-winning goal 1:50 into overtime.
The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.
