Late Power Play Goal Pushes Iowa Past Wichita
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Iowa, 2-1, at Xtream Arena.
Dillon Boucher scored the lone goal for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch made 29 saves in the losing effort.
In the first, Jonny Sorenson put the Heartlanders up 1-0. Iowa created some pressure down low. Pavel Novak fed a pass to the slot and Sorenson fired a shot that just beat Gorsuch underneath the arm.
Boucher tied the game at 3:56 of the second. Nolan Kneen unloaded a slap shot from the right point and Boucher tipped it past Peyton Jones for his seventh of the year.
Jones was outstanding in the frame, stopping four grade-A scoring chances. Jake Wahlin, Jay Dickman and Mitchell Russell each had quality scoring opportunities, but Jones had the answer at every turn.
The Heartlanders took advantage of a late penalty against Shane Kuzmeski. He was called for slashing with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Novak scored the eventual game-winner at 16:25 with a wrist shot from the right circle.
The Thunder had several late chances, but Jones stood on his head down the stretch. He made 13 saves in the final frame and held off the late charge from the Thunder.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Iowa was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
Boucher recorded his first goal since March 2. Lleyton Moore tallied his 27th assist of the year and has points in three-straight. Kneen has five assists in his last six games.
Wichita remains in Coralville tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. to face Iowa.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Iowa Heartlanders' Adam Goodsir battles Wichita Thunder's Trevor Gorsuch
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- Americans Hand Kansas City Rare Road Loss - Allen Americans
- Oilers Defeat Steelheads on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Rapid City Suffers Costly Slip-Up against Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Bounce Steelheads 4-1 Friday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Tyler Gratton Scores in Pro Debut, Royals Drop Series Opener to Railers, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Go Down 4-3 to Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Power Play Goal Pushes Iowa Past Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Three Fish Find Paydirt as Walleye Take Down Komets - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Hammer Back, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Souch's Four-Point Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to Wild Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Victorious Against Gladiators - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Novak Springboards Iowa to 2-1 Win with Late Goal - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Blow the Doors off Royals 7-3 in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Win Over Cincinnati On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals' Late Rally Falls Short Against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Win Fourth Straight, Close Gap with Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Inch Closer To Playoff Berth With 5-4 Win Over Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Wings Tighten Race with 4-3 Road Win - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.