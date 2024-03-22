Late Power Play Goal Pushes Iowa Past Wichita

March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Iowa Heartlanders' Adam Goodsir battles Wichita Thunder's Trevor Gorsuch

(Wichita Thunder) Iowa Heartlanders' Adam Goodsir battles Wichita Thunder's Trevor Gorsuch(Wichita Thunder)

CORALVILLE, IA - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Iowa, 2-1, at Xtream Arena.

Dillon Boucher scored the lone goal for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch made 29 saves in the losing effort.

In the first, Jonny Sorenson put the Heartlanders up 1-0. Iowa created some pressure down low. Pavel Novak fed a pass to the slot and Sorenson fired a shot that just beat Gorsuch underneath the arm.

Boucher tied the game at 3:56 of the second. Nolan Kneen unloaded a slap shot from the right point and Boucher tipped it past Peyton Jones for his seventh of the year.

Jones was outstanding in the frame, stopping four grade-A scoring chances. Jake Wahlin, Jay Dickman and Mitchell Russell each had quality scoring opportunities, but Jones had the answer at every turn.

The Heartlanders took advantage of a late penalty against Shane Kuzmeski. He was called for slashing with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Novak scored the eventual game-winner at 16:25 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

The Thunder had several late chances, but Jones stood on his head down the stretch. He made 13 saves in the final frame and held off the late charge from the Thunder.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Iowa was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Boucher recorded his first goal since March 2. Lleyton Moore tallied his 27th assist of the year and has points in three-straight. Kneen has five assists in his last six games.

Wichita remains in Coralville tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. to face Iowa.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.