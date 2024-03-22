Fuel Win Over Cincinnati On Friday Night

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones to start their weekend on Friday night. Amidst some scrappy play between these two division rivals, the Fuel took the win, 5-2.

1ST PERIOD

Just 44 seconds into the game, Brett Bulmer and Cincy's Jalen Smereck took offsetting minors for slashing and unsportsmanlike conduct respectively.

Things got progressively chippier until Bulmer scored first at 8:47. With the help of Cam Hills and Kyle Maksimovich, Bulmer made it 1-0 for the Fuel.

At 13:46, Maksimovich took a tripping penalty, however the Fuel killed it off.

Jarrett Lee, in his first game with Cincinnati, scored at 16:45 to tie the game 1-1.

At the end of the first frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Cyclones 11-5.

2ND PERIOD

55 seconds into the second period, Josh Maniscalco took an interference call to give the Cyclones a power play however they did not score.

At 9:31, Matus Spodniak scored with the help of Cam Bakker and Bulmer to make it 2-1 for Indy.

Less than two minutes later, Patrick Polino and Maksimovich took offsetting roughing penalties. 26 seconds later, Santino Centorame scored with the help of Matt Cairns to make it 3-1 in favor of the Fuel.

At 14:36, Mike Ferraro served a bench minor for too many men on the ice for Cincinnati but time expired on the period quickly after.

3RD PERIOD

Just 24 seconds into the final frame, Maksimovich scored to make it 4-1 for the Fuel with his second point of the game. Ross MacDougall claimed the only assist on that goal.

At 2:19, Cam Hausinger took a tripping penalty to give Cincinnati another power play opportunity. This time, they capitalized on it with a goal by Noah Kane to make it 4-2.

Maksimovich followed up with his second goal of the period at 4:56. Bulmer and Hillis claimed the assists on that goal for their third and second points of the game respectively.

At 11:55, Spodniak took a slashing call but the Fuel killed it off before Smereck sat for cross checking at 16:17, giving the Fuel a power play.

At 17:02, Cincinnati's Cole Fraser took a minor roughing penalty and a ten-minute misconduct for continuing the altercation after a scuffle broke out along the boards.

The Fuel controlled possession the rest of the game and had a few good chances but time expired with the Fuel claiming the 5-2 win while outshooting the Cyclones 35-21.

