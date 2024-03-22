Growlers Go Down 4-3 to Mariners

The Newfoundland Growlers came out on the wrong end of a tight 4-3 contest against the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Brooklyn Kalmikov opened the scoring for the hosts midway through the first before grabbing a second just four minutes later to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Tyler Weiss got the Growlers within one four minutes into the middle frame to cut the deficit to 2-1 going into the third.

Xander Lamppa and Owen Pederson spoiled the comeback bid with Mariner goals in the opening nine minutes of the 3rd to make it 4-1 Maine.

Mathieu Gosselin would claw one back for the Growlers with 9:27 to go before Jackson Berezowski made it a one goal game with 51 seconds left in regulation.

Newfoundland's comeback bid would get no closer as Maine held on for the 4-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Mathieu Gosselin had his first pro goal and assist.

The Growlers were 2/3 on the PP.

Newfoundland face Maine again on Saturday night at 7:30pm.

Three Stars:

1. MNE - X. Lamppa

2. MNE - C. Askew

3. MNE - O. Pederson

