Growlers Go Down 4-3 to Mariners
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers came out on the wrong end of a tight 4-3 contest against the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Brooklyn Kalmikov opened the scoring for the hosts midway through the first before grabbing a second just four minutes later to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Tyler Weiss got the Growlers within one four minutes into the middle frame to cut the deficit to 2-1 going into the third.
Xander Lamppa and Owen Pederson spoiled the comeback bid with Mariner goals in the opening nine minutes of the 3rd to make it 4-1 Maine.
Mathieu Gosselin would claw one back for the Growlers with 9:27 to go before Jackson Berezowski made it a one goal game with 51 seconds left in regulation.
Newfoundland's comeback bid would get no closer as Maine held on for the 4-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Mathieu Gosselin had his first pro goal and assist.
The Growlers were 2/3 on the PP.
Newfoundland face Maine again on Saturday night at 7:30pm.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - X. Lamppa
2. MNE - C. Askew
3. MNE - O. Pederson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- Americans Hand Kansas City Rare Road Loss - Allen Americans
- Oilers Defeat Steelheads on Road - Tulsa Oilers
- Rapid City Suffers Costly Slip-Up against Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Bounce Steelheads 4-1 Friday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Tyler Gratton Scores in Pro Debut, Royals Drop Series Opener to Railers, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Go Down 4-3 to Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Power Play Goal Pushes Iowa Past Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Three Fish Find Paydirt as Walleye Take Down Komets - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Hammer Back, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Souch's Four-Point Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to Wild Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Victorious Against Gladiators - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Novak Springboards Iowa to 2-1 Win with Late Goal - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Blow the Doors off Royals 7-3 in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Win Over Cincinnati On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals' Late Rally Falls Short Against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Win Fourth Straight, Close Gap with Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Inch Closer To Playoff Berth With 5-4 Win Over Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Wings Tighten Race with 4-3 Road Win - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.