K-Wings Hammer Back, Beat Nailers 4-3

March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (33-25-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used perfect penalty killing, 31 Hunter Vorva saves, and a clutch Erik Bradford third period goal to defeat the Wheeling Nailers (34-26-2-1) at WesBanco Arena Friday, 4-3.

Erik Bradford (26) scored the go-ahead goal with a one-timer from the right circle at the 16:18 mark of the third period. Josh Passolt (20) assisted Bradford after a tough hustle play from Brad Morrison (29) that kept the puck in the offensive zone.

The boys in red, white and blue then killed a 6-on-4 advantage in the final 1:28 of regulation after going short-handed late to seal the win.

Wheeling opened the scoring at the 2:31 mark of the first period.

Collin Adams (17) pulled Kalamazoo even at the 5:11 mark on a breakaway through the left circle. David Keefer (29) hit Adams with a crisp pass at center ice after a Wheeling turnover.

Passolt (21) made it 2-1 with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at the 11:42 mark. Bradford (46) fed Passolt a skip pass from the left point while Michael Joyaux (18) notched the secondary assist.

The Nailers tied the game at the 17:15 mark.

Collin Saccoman (6) found the back of the net from just below the blue line with a one-timer at the 16:42 mark of the second.

Wheeling tied the game 3-3 just 1:04 later.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (18-9-0-0) was stellar and stopped 31 of 34 shots against. The Kalamazoo native denied all 14 Nailer attempts in the third period.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Wheeling took the final shot total, 34-24.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-30-5-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

--

The K-Wings return home Friday, March 29 for Pucks 'N Paws Night at Wings Event Center! Ruh Roh! Scooby Doo is back, and it's time to bring the pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the pup race during the first intermission, $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), or the 'Scooby Doo Specialty Jersey Auction' post-game.

