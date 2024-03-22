Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game weekend series against the Worcester Railers on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and a live performance by the Reading Buccaneers, a Hot Wheels Monster Truck Giveaway (first 500 kids), and pre-game a happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 25-29-5-2 record after falling to the Mariners on Saturday, March 16, 4-2, and Sunday, March 17, 6-3. Reading concluded their five-game road stretch with a 2-3 record and four of the possible 10 points throughout their games against Norfolk, Worcester and Maine.

Before the two-game series in Maine, the Royals defeated the Worcester on Friday, March 15 in a shootout, 2-1, and on Wednesday, March 13th, 2-1, at the DCU Center. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 9-10-2-1 record with a point earned in 12 of 22 games.

Defenseman Ryan Devine recorded his first ECHL career multi-point game (2a) while forward Yvan Mongo earned his first professional career fight. Mongo had his five-game point streak (3g-5a) and three-game goal streak snapped in Sunday's loss.

Joe Nardi surpassed Matt Brown for the team lead in points this season (40) with his 26h assist on Friday, March15th against Worcester. Nardi ties Devon Paliani for third on the team in goals behind Shane Sellar (15) and team-leading goal scorer Ryan Chyzowski (17).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester enters the three-game series on a five-game winless streak (0-4-0-1) with one point over their last five games. The Railers are 3-6-0-1 over their last 10 games including a 2-3 record on the road and a 30-save shutout victory over Trois-Rivières on March 2nd by former Royal John Muse. Muse posted a 28-save shutout against the Royals for his first of two shutouts this season on December 29 at Santander Arena. Muse has posted both shutouts by a Worcester netminder this season and totals 20 shutouts across his 13-year pro career.

Forward Blade Jenkins leads the Railers in goals (20) and points (45) this season. The Jackson, Michigan native is third on the team in assists (25) behind Ashton Calder (28) and leading assist tallier Anthony Collin (30). Calder leads the Railers in power play goals with five.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

