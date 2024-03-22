Oilers Defeat Steelheads on Road

BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 at Idaho Central Arena on Friday night.

Blake McLaughlin gave the Oilers the opening goal for the second time this week, following up in the low slot on a sharp-angle shot from Jarod Hilderman before popping the puck past Jake Kielly 6:08 into the action. The goal was a power-play tally, giving McLaughlin an eight-game point streak and goals in back-to-back games.

McLaughlin scored his second of the game 1:37 past the half-way mark of the second period, rifling a short-side, two-on-one snapper over Kielly's shoulder, putting the Oilers up 2-0. Francesco Arcuri scored his second of the week less than two minutes later, a power-play wrist shot from inside the line, cutting Tulsa's lead to 2-1 heading into the third period.

Karl Boudrias potted his sixth of the season 4:18 into the final period, outwaiting Kielly before depositing a backhander into the back of the four-by-six. Kishaun Gervais iced the game 4-1 with his third goal in as many games, an empty-netter assisted by Julian Junca with 3:02 left in the contest.

Junca earned first-star honors, stopping 37 of 38 shots in addition to his helper.

The Oilers and Steelheads square off for the last time this season on Saturday, March 23 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.

