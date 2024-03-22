Rapid City Suffers Costly Slip-Up against Utah
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night, 5-3 at The Monument.
Utah opened the scoring with Dylan Fitze capitalizing on a breakaway feed from Cody Corbett, who logged his first pro point on the assist. However, the Rush would find a pattern of always being able to answer in the game.
Mark Duarte in his first game in Rapid City since January 13 scored to tie the game on a feed from Zach Taylor and Will Riedell. The assist marks Taylor's first professional point.
Utah again pulled ahead early in the second period with Brett Stapley scoring his first of two in the game, but the Rush again answered when Rylee St. Onge logged his first pro point on a pass to Duarte who scored his second goal to tie the game.
In the third period Stapley again drew the Grizzlies ahead just 3:27 into the period, but Alex Aleardi netted a breakaway to even the game at three before the halfway mark of the period.
After Zack Hoffman took a hooking penalty with 10:44 left, Mick Messner scored what would stand as the game-winner on the powerplay. Utah has only broken through for three powerplay goals this season against the Rush.
Brandon Cutler would complete a two-point night with an insurance marker with under five minutes to go, sealing the Utah win.
With the Utah victory, the Rush elimination number is now set at 10. A regulation loss tomorrow or Sunday would mean the number would shrink to six, nearly solidifying the fate of the year for the Rush.
Rapid City has lost their last 11 at home, setting a new franchise record for most-consecutive home losses.
The Rush face the Grizzlies tomorrow night at The Monument at 7:05 p.m. for A Night at the Rush Dreamhouse. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.
