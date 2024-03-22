Oilers Bounce Steelheads 4-1 Friday Night
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (41-18-2-2, 86pts) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (28-28-6-1, 63pts) Friday by a final score of 4-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,224 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 29th sellout in the 30th game as the Steelheads and Oilers meet for the final time this season tomorrow evening at 7:10 p.m.
Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first period as Blake McLaughlin scored a power-play goal at 6:08. Idaho was assessed a questionable four-minute double minor for high sticking with 5:14 to play in the frame but they were able to kill it off. Shots favored the Steelheads 14-11.
Each team scored a goal in the second period as Idaho trailed 2-1 through 40 minutes. McLaughlin got his second of the game at 11:53 with a wrist shot on a two-on-one from the left circle with a shot over the near shoulder of Jake Kielly. The Steelheads cashed in with a power-play goal 1:44 later courtesy of Francesco Arcuri (20th). Patrick Kudla inside the the right point fed Arcuri inside the top of the left circle where he split the wickets of the netminder Julian Junca. With .2 seconds left in the frame Nicholas Canade picked up his team leading sixth fighting major of the season going toe-to-toe with Kishaun Gervais. Shots were 11-6 Idaho in the stanza.
The Oilers made it 3-1 just 4:18 into the third period as Karl Bourdais capitalized on a turnover in the high slot. Gervais tacked on the empty netter with 3:04 left in the contest to seal the deal at 4-1.
Jake Kielly made 20 saves 23 shots in the loss while Julian Junca turned aside 37 of 38 shots in the win.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Julian Junca (TUL)
2) Blake McLaughlin (TUL)
3) Karl Boudrias (TUL)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho went 1-for-5 on the power-play while Tulsa was 1-for-4.
- Idaho outshot Tulsa 38-25 including 24-14 in the final 40 minutes.
- Idaho is now 28-18-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 13-7-2 in Boise. They're 4-4-0-0 against the Oilers this season and 1-1-0-0 in Boise.
- Sam Sternschein (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), Willie Knierim (DNP), and Romain Rodzinski (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.
- Idaho is now 7-0-1-1 when tied after two periods this season, 1-0-1-0 on home ice.
- It was just the fourth time this season the Steelheads have been held to one goal with a record of (2-2).
- Francesco Arcuri scored for his second straight game and now has five goals in his last seven games, seven in his last 11.
- Patrick Kudla recorded his 100th point (18G, 82A) as a Steelhead in just his 110th game tallying an assist. He has a point in three straight games (1-3-4).
- Ty Pelton-Byce tallied an assist for his second straight game.
- Wade Murphy finished with a game high seven shots in his first game back since Feb. 14 after missing 15 consecutive with an upper body injury.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on NewsTalk 670 KBOI.
