Lions Victorious Against Gladiators
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Friday night marked the final time this season that the Lions and Atlanta Gladiators would be facing off against one another. While Trois-Rivières continues to battle for a playoff spot in the North Division, the Gladiators sit in last place in the South Division.
The first period was scoreless, with neither side generating much offence. The Lions only mustered six shots on goal while the Gladiators had eight.
The Lions broke the scoreless deadlock at 4:07 of the second period with Nicolas Guay finding the back of the Atlanta net with assists going to Brycen Martin and Chris Jandric. Then at 13:55 the Gladiators' Brendan Hoffmann was able to beat Trois-Rivières netminder Zachary Émond - who had just made a key save - and the teams were tied at at 1-1 going into the second intermission.
The Lions regained the lead in the third period when John Parker-Jones deflected a Jacob Paquette shot to make the score 2-1. It was Paquette's first point as a professional. And then Nolan Yaremko sealed the deal for the Lions with an empty net goal at 19:04. Trois-Rivières' Émond was named the first star of the game, deservedly so having made several important stops throughout the night.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- K-Wings Hammer Back, Beat Nailers 4-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Souch's Four-Point Night Powers Swamp Rabbits to Wild Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Victorious Against Gladiators - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Novak Springboards Iowa to 2-1 Win with Late Goal - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Blow the Doors off Royals 7-3 in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Win Over Cincinnati On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals' Late Rally Falls Short Against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Win Fourth Straight, Close Gap with Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Inch Closer To Playoff Berth With 5-4 Win Over Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Wings Tighten Race with 4-3 Road Win - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.