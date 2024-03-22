Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Bryan Thomson has been loaned back to Idaho from the AHL's Texas Stars after being recalled on Wednesday.
Thomson, 21, was recalled from his loan assignment Wednesday and backed up in the Stars 4-3 overtime loss at Coachella Valley that night. The Moose Jaw, SK native made a relief appearance last Friday in a 5-0 loss at Trois-Rivières making five saves on five shots in the third period. He started the following evening turning aside 30 of 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss vs. the Lions. Thomson was placed on the injured reserve list on Feb. 11 where he would miss nine games before heading to the Stars. In 28 games for Idaho this season the rookie has posted a (16-7-1-2) record with a 2.87 goals against average and .907 save percentage including win seven of eight starts from Jan. 19-Feb. 9. His 16 wins are tied for third amongst ECHL goaltenders.
Idaho takes on the Tulsa Oilers tonight and tomorrow from the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station NewsTalk 670 KBOI.
