Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have signed forward Connor McMenamin to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). Additionally, defenseman Darren Brady has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

McMenamin, 25, opens his professional career in Reading after five seasons in the NCAA with his fifth-year graduate season spent at the University of Minnesota-Duluth following four seasons at Penn State University. With the Bulldogs this season, the Collegeville, Pennsylvania native recorded 21 points (6g-15a) and totaling 12 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 35 games.

The 5'11", 185-pound, left-shot forward played from 2019-23 for Penn State where he recorded 66 points (24g-42a) in 129 games played with the Nittany Lions. Throughout his five-year NCAA career, McMenamin totaled 87 points (30g-57a), 57 penalty minutes and a +10 rating across 164 NCAA career games.

McMenamin was an alternate captain for Penn State in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns before joining the University of Minnesota-Duluth as a graduate student in 2023-24. He previously played in the USHL primarily with the Tr-City Storm where he was Team Captain in the 2018-19 season.

At Tri-City, McMenamin played alongside current Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard and Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brendan Furry. McMenamin finished fourth on the team in points (44) and second on the team in goals 26) behind Attard who posted a team-high 30 goals.

Brady, 27, returns on loan from Lehigh Valley after being recalled from his loan to Reading on Tuesday, March 19th. The Lake Orion, Michigan native has skated in 39 games for the Royals this season where he has recorded 17 points (3g-14a), six penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

This is Brady's third loan to Reading from Lehigh Valley this season after previously being recalled from his first of two loans on November 2, 2023. With Lehigh Valley, the 6'0", 198-pound, right-shot defenseman recorded an assist in his first of two games with the Phantoms on November 3 against the Hartford Wolfpack.

