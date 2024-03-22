Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed forward Dalton Messina to a contract. The Toledo Walleye also signed defenseman Cole Cameron to a contract yesterday.
Messina will make his professional debut after skating in five seasons at The Ohio State University. The forward took the ice 86 times for the Buckeyes, scoring 20 points (7G, 13A) during his tenure. The Macomb, MI native is coming to Toledo off of his best collegiate season, scoring 14 points (6G, 8A) in 38 games.
Cameron will also make his professional debut after completing his season at Toronto Metropolitan University, where he scored eight points (2G, 6A) in 28 games. The defenseman previously spent three seasons at the University of Guelph, scoring 18 points (6G, 12A) in 61 games.
The Johnstown, ONT native also played three seasons in the OHL with three teams, totaling 28 points (2G, 26A) in 195 games.
Images from this story
|
Forward Dalton Messina with Ohio State
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.