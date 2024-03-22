Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State

Forward Dalton Messina with Ohio State

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed forward Dalton Messina to a contract. The Toledo Walleye also signed defenseman Cole Cameron to a contract yesterday.

Messina will make his professional debut after skating in five seasons at The Ohio State University. The forward took the ice 86 times for the Buckeyes, scoring 20 points (7G, 13A) during his tenure. The Macomb, MI native is coming to Toledo off of his best collegiate season, scoring 14 points (6G, 8A) in 38 games.

Cameron will also make his professional debut after completing his season at Toronto Metropolitan University, where he scored eight points (2G, 6A) in 28 games. The defenseman previously spent three seasons at the University of Guelph, scoring 18 points (6G, 12A) in 61 games.

The Johnstown, ONT native also played three seasons in the OHL with three teams, totaling 28 points (2G, 26A) in 195 games.

