Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight

RUSH HOST UTAH IN CRITICAL SERIES

The Rapid City Rush square off against the Utah Grizzlies at home in a game that may have playoff implications on the line. Tonight's game is presented by Volt Lifeproof Grooming. Tomorrow, we're celebrating the top-grossing movie title of the year with A Night in the Rush Dreamhouse! Come early because the first 750 fans 16 and younger will receive a Coca-Cola youth jersey. The Salon Professional Academy will also have hair tinsel, hair chalk, and face paint on the concourse. There will even be a friendship bracelet station! On Sunday, we're toning things down a notch during our Sensory Friendly Night, presented by Mountain Plains Audiology. Join us as we support the Hockey is for Everyone movement by ensuring fans who might struggle with the bells and whistles that come with a typical game can enjoy the fastest game on ice in person. Leave all noisemakers and cowbells at home! As a reminder, Sunday's game starts at 4:05 p.m.

SENSORY ITEMS UP FOR AUCTION NOW

Hockey really is for everyone and you can show your support for the Rush sensory initiatives when you bid on your favorite player's sensory jersey! We also have special sensory-themed pucks, mini sticks, and locker room nameplates. These won't be around for long so head to DASH and place your bids now!

REPORT CARD NIGHT IS COMING SOON!

Report Card Night is Friday, March 29, presented by Gateway Autoplex. Bring your student's report card with an "A" or a good grade, and they will receive a ticket to our game on the 29th against Allen. You must bring your report card to the Rush front office to claim this deal.

HOCKEY 'N' HOPS AROUND THE CORNER!

Nothing goes better with hockey than sampling some of the best local brews in the Black Hills. Join us before Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 30 in the Aspen Room to sample some of the best craft beers from our area. Get your package with a ticket today, or call the office and add Hockey 'N' Hops to your season ticket plan.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT SET TO CREATE ONE HELL OF A ROAR IN RAPID CITY

There is nothing more important than honoring our United States armed forces and, on Saturday, March 30, the Rush are set to host its 16th Military Appreciation Game, presented by AARP South Dakota. Click the graphic to learn more about why this is the most important promotional night of the season, and the fantastic details about honoring our heroes.

HOCKEY FOR HEROES PACKAGES

Help honor our local military personnel with our Hockey for Heroes package! For $300, you or your business can send 20 local military servicepersons and their families to the game on March 30. You will also receive a public address and videoboard recognition as well as a mention on the Rush broadcast that night. Call our offices to purchase your Hockey for Heroes package.

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Rush season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now! Whether your renewing your seats for another exciting year of hockey, or you're a first-time season ticket holder, our staff is excited to bring you the 17th year of Rapid City Rush hockey in the Black Hills. Call the Rush front office today to lock in your seats for the upcoming season.

