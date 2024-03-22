Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Kansas City Mavericks TONIGHT, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans dropped the opener 3-2 on Wednesday.

Americans lose heartbreaker: The Americans dropped the first game of a three-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday morning in Allen. It was the second-ever Americans School Day Game, where a crowd of just under 3,000 young fans cheered on their Americans. After the Mavericks took a 1-0 first period lead, Allen tied the score as Ty Farmer scored his fourth goal of the season, and third in the last three games. The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead in the second period, but the Americans responded quickly as Jordan-Ty Fournier netted his seventh of the year halfway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Kansas City scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as the puck went into the Allen net off an Americans player to put the Mavericks up for good. The loss was the second in a row for the Americans.

Season Series against the Mavericks: The Americans dropped their ninth game this season to Kansas City on Wednesday morning. Allen is 0-6 at home against the Mavericks. They have dropped four in a row in the season series. Friday night's game is the 14th meeting of the season between the two clubs (3-9-0-1).

Young Swede makes his Allen debut: Filip Forsmark made his Allen Americans debut on Wednesday after being signed to an ATO earlier that morning. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound forward just wrapped up his college career at Merrimack College near Boston. Over his four-year college career, he had 74 points in 123 games. The 25-year-old was born in Skovde, Sweden.

Americans acquire forward from Rapid City: The Americans traded for forward James Hardie from the Rapid City Rush on Tuesday, for future considerations. The 22-year-old played in 43 games for Rapid City this season and had 14 points (10 goals and 4 assists). He will make his Americans debut on Friday night against Kansas City.

Brodzinski and Hebert return to practice: Injured forwards Easton Brodzinski and Grant Hebert made their return to practice on Thursday. Brodzinski was injured last weekend in Kalamazoo. Hebert has been out of the lineup since March 9th. Both could return tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 12-17-0-0

Away: 14-14-2-1

Overall: 26-31-2-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (54) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+12) Ty Farmer

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 20-8-2-1

Away: 25-2-2-1

Overall: 45-10-4-2

Last 10: 7-0-2-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (31) Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker

Assists: (46) Max Andreev

Points: (74) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+32) Marc-Olivier Duquette

PIM's (78) Ryan Devine

