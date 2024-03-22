Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS GALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Everett Wardle to an amateur tryout contract.
Wardle, 25, just finished his fourth season at NCAA (D3) Skidmore College where he finished third in points, recording 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games for the Thoroughbreds. Overall, at Skidmore College, the Hewlett, New York native put up 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 83 games.
The Thunder return home tonight, tomorrow and Sunday against Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink specials tonight and tomorrow, and Sunday is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players after the game!
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Forward Everett Wardle with Skidmore
