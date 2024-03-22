Americans Hand Kansas City Rare Road Loss
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen American s, ECHL affiliate of the NHL'S Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators handed the Kansas City Mavericks just their third regulation road loss all season 6-4 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Americans grabbed their first lead in the three-game series late in the second period as the newest Allen American James Hardie found the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season and first in an Allen sweater.
"It felt great to see that puck go into the net," said Hardie. "When you come to a new team you want to get that first one out of the way early and help your new team win. Checked both of those off the list. This was a great team we beat tonight, and it made my first game with the Americans a memorable one. The guys were very welcoming and I'm excited to help this team get into a playoff spot."
Gavin Gould scored his team-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season on Friday. His 10th goal of the year with nearly half of his goals coming down a man.
"I'll help this team any way I can," said Gould. "We needed this one badly tonight. Losing the way we did on Wednesday morning really hurt. We're battling for our playoff lives right now. We need to come out tomorrow with that same effort."
Jordan-Ty Fournier scored the game winner for Allen. His eighth goal of the year and second in the last two games. Blake Murray had the other goal for Allen his 18th of the year.
The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night at 7:10 PM CDT.
Don't miss the Americans Alumni Game Saturday afternoon at 4:30 PM. The doors open at 4:00 PM.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - J. Fournier
2. ALN - J. Hardie
3. ALN - G. Gould
